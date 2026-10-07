UK Conservative leader says party is reviving and rules out pact with Farage's Reform UK

LONDON: The leader of Britain's opposition Conservative Party said Wednesday that the Tories are on the path back to power, rejecting the idea of an alliance with rival right-of-center party Reform UK.

Two years after the Conservatives' worst-ever election defeat, leader Kemi Badenoch said that she had put an end to the infighting, scandals and splits that threatened to tear the party apart.

"This party is now the no-drama party," Badenoch told delegates at the Conservatives' annual conference. "We are the no-nonsense party."

Opinion polls consistently put the Conservatives behind both the center-left governing Labour Party and Reform UK. But Conservative delegates in the central England city of Birmingham expressed optimism that the party is on the rebound — a contrast to last year's downbeat gathering, when some questioned whether it could even survive.

Britain's 2024 election ousted the Conservative Party from power and reduced it to 121 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. Several former and serving lawmakers have defected to anti-immigration Reform UK, which has trounced the Conservatives in local elections and is aiming to become the most popular party of the right.