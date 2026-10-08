Christa Pike is angry and confused after surviving execution attempt, attorney says

NASHVILLE: Christa Pike was "angry and confused" in the hours after regaining consciousness following Tennessee's failed execution attempt, first asking, "Where am I?" her lawyer said Wednesday.

Pike, believed to be the first person to survive after receiving lethal injection drugs during an execution, stunningly woke up as plans were being made to remove her from life support, just six days after she was strapped to a gurney in the death chamber, said attorney Randy Spivey.

"But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone ... Christa woke up and began talking," Spivey said.

Pike, who was sentenced to death for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer, is aware of what happened to her, at least up to a point, Spivey said.

Many questions remain, though, about her prognosis for recovery and whether Tennessee will make another attempt to execute Pike, now age 50.

Her lawyers said Wednesday that she has suffered enough and want the governor to commute her sentence. A judge in Nashville told the state on Wednesday to save evidence from the execution attempt as Pike's attorneys try to find out more.

The failed execution on Sept. 30 has renewed scrutiny of how states carry out the death penalty, in particular the use of lethal injection. Texas on Wednesday carried out the first execution in the U.S. since Tennessee attempted to put Pike to death.