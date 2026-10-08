Isaias becomes the first hurricane of the Atlantic season as it surges towards US Gulf Coast

Isaias surged towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday after strengthening into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, the National Hurricane Center said, prompting mandatory evacuations and school closures in some coastal areas of Florida.

Forecasters warned Isaias could bring damaging hurricane-force winds to parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi, while also potentially causing a life-threatening storm surge along areas of the northern Gulf Coast. It could also bring heavy rains of 3 to 7 inches (7 to 18 centimeters) across the central Gulf Coast, according to the hurricane center.

The center of the cyclone was about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south-southwest of the Mississippi River's mouth, with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph (121 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based hurricane center.

After the storm initially formed earlier Wednesday in the warm waters of eastern Mexico, communities in its potential path moved quickly to prepare with landfall forecast as soon as Friday evening. Some Gulf oil wells paused production, and at least four Florida school districts canceled classes for later in the week while Okaloosa County announced mandatory evacuations for some coastal areas. Governors in Florida and Alabama declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties.

The National Weather Service told communities from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to Gulf County, Florida, to prepare for the possibility of "long-duration power outages."