Israel says British Consulate in east Jerusalem ceases to function, 20 diplomats to leave

Israel on Thursday said the British consulate in Jerusalem had ceased to function as a consulate, with 20 British diplomats, including the consul general, leaving the country, while Britain said the building would remain open as the “UK Mission, Jerusalem”.

The development followed a diplomatic standoff between the two countries after Israel ordered the closure of the consulate in September in retaliation for Britain and other Western countries imposing sanctions on trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the move to downsize the British diplomatic presence followed dialogue with the UK government aimed at avoiding an escalation in tensions.

“As I announced, the British consulate in Jerusalem ended its role today,” Saar said in a statement, adding that 20 diplomats including the consul general were ending their missions and leaving the country.

Saar said the building was the property of the British government and that a “task force of only seven diplomats” would be allowed to operate from the premises, “which ceased to function as a consulate today”.

“Their scope of activity will be very limited,” Saar said.

He added that “Israel will no longer turn its cheek to diplomatic attacks against it.”