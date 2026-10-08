Palestinian factions move to delay first legislative elections in 20 years

BEIRUT: Palestinian factions are discussing postponing legislative elections that had been planned for November, officials said Thursday.

A top official with the Hamas-allied Islamic Jihad group said the factions had reached an agreement to delay the vote, which is facing huge logistical issues in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and war-ravaged Gaza, as well as the long history of internal feuding among the Palestinians.

A spokesperson for Fatah, the party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stopped short of confirming that a final decision had been reached. But he said the election timing will be part of a "dialogue and national consensus" among the factions and that the potential postponement will be discussed by the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Abbas has set Nov. 28 as the date of parliamentary elections in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. If the elections proceeded on schedule, they would be the first polls in 20 years.

Potential postponement comes after Cairo meetings

Islamic Jihad deputy secretary-general Mohammed al-Hindi said in a statement to The Associated Press that after meeting in Cairo, the factions "have reached understandings regarding the resumption of Palestinian national dialogue and agreed to postpone the upcoming Palestinian elections."

He said that the Fatah delegation will return to Ramallah to finalize consultations.

Fatah spokesperson Abdel Fattah Dolah said the party wants elections to take place but is engaged in dialogue with the other factions on their timing, in light of calls for their postponement and "the difficult circumstances on the ground facing our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank." He described the discussions in Cairo as "very positive."