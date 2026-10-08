Trump misnames Muslim senate candidate 'Mohammed'

A Muslim candidate for US Senate accused Donald Trump of "struggling" on Thursday after the president misnamed him "Mohammed" on social media amid increasingly bitter exchanges between the two men.

Trump attacked the left-wing Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed on his Truth Social platform, baselessly accusing him of being a "Terrorist Sympathizer."

El-Sayed, an Arab American running for a Michigan senate seat that could decide which party wins the US upper chamber in knife-edge midterm elections next month, said "I think Donald might be struggling a little bit."

"He thinks my name's Mohammed ... My name's Abdul, and you know it. And the only reason he won't say it is I keep ripping you," El-Sayed said at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"So try again and get it right because we're going to teach you how to say it properly," he added to laughter at a restaurant photo-op, where he was joined by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Like many Muslim men, El-Sayed's middle name is Mohamed, but he does not use it publicly.