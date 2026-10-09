'Bigot' against Jews: Netanyahu attacks Nobel winner Pillay, who probed Israel's Gaza genocide

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called jurist Navi Pillay, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a "bigot" against Jews for saying Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Pillay, a South African judge and human rights champion, won the prize in recognition of her work against war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Between 2021 and 2025, she chaired a commission of enquiry created by the UN Human Rights Council to probe the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The panel, which does not speak for the UN and has faced harsh Israeli criticism, found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur", Pillay told AFP in 2025.

"The responsibility lies with the State of Israel," she said.

"The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass. It has awarded its highest honour to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu's office posted on X.

The statement went on to accuse Pillay, a former judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), of fostering "demonisation of the Jews".

Pillay told at the time of the UN Commission report on Gaza that her team had shared "thousands of pieces of information" with ICC prosecutors.

Israel had rejected accusations that it has committed genocide in Gaza.