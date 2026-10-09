Russian pro-war blogger among five arrested in Montenegro over alleged destabilization plot

POGORICA: An influential Russian war blogger and former military officer was arrested on Friday in Montenegro on suspicion of trying to destabilize the country, officials said.

Mikhail Zvinchuk, who previously served in the Russian Defense Ministry's press office, founded Rybar, a Telegram channel with more than 1.5 million followers. He has strongly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zvinchuk was detained on Friday in a "successful operation," said Milojko Spajic, the prime minister of Montenegro, a Balkan country that was a Moscow ally but is now a NATO member seeking European Union membership.

Spajic said in a statement that "our institutions are doing their job, Montenegro is protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future."

"We have warned that attempts to undermine and destabilize Montenegro through hybrid activities have relentlessly accompanied our European path," he added.

Media reports said that Zvinchuk was detained in the coastal town of Risan along with his wife and three others.

A statement on Rybar said the group had planned to film a monastery after properly notifying the authorities. It said the channel was in contact with Russia's Foreign Ministry, which was handling the matter.

No further details about the allegations were immediately available, and Montenegrin police have yet to comment.