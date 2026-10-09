'Tough to stay here': Nepal flood survivors wait for homes

BETRAVATI: Every day, Shanti Dangol stares down at Nepal's Trishuli River from her makeshift shelter, searching for traces of the home she lost and wondering when she will have a roof over her head again.

Dangol is among hundreds of people living in tent shelters following a catastrophic Himalayan flood triggered by a mountain and glacier collapse near Nepal's border with China on August 26.

More than 1,400 people died and over 5,000 remain missing after tsunami-like waves swept through northern mountainous areas, destroying homes, roads, bridges and settlements.

Dangol, a former hotel owner, now lives in a tent in a forest clearing in Betrawati, Rasuwa district.

She shares the plot with 25 other families who also lost their homes.

"Where are we supposed to go? What are we supposed to do? The river now flows where our house once stood," Dangol told AFP.

"Where will the government settle us?"

Dangol lost 18 relatives in the disaster, as well as two four-storey houses.

Four employees from her hotel are still missing.

"We just want somewhere to live, we don't need anything more," she said. "That is what worries us more than anything else."

Prime Minister Balendra Shah told the United Nations last month that the flooding "was a warning to the world" about the rising dangers of climate change.

Government report shows that more than 7,500 private houses were damaged in the floods.