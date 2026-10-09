Trump establishes committee to investigate Federal Reserve's Lisa Cook in latest effort to fire her

Cook's attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Norman Eisen, said they were considering having Cook appear at the Nov. 5 hearing and respond to the charges.

“We have engaged with the White House to evaluate whether the process proposed has a possibility of being a genuine one and not simply a box checking exercise,” Lowell and Eisen said in a statement. "Governor Cook welcomes the opportunity to present the facts so she can clear her name and demonstrate there is no legal basis to fire her.”

The “committee of inquiry" will be composed of Kevin Hassett, the president's top economic adviser, who has frequently echoed Trump's criticisms of the Fed; Keith Sonderling, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, whom the president has also appointed to lead the Labor Department, and Andrea Lucas, the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, whom Trump appointed in November 2025.

Trump initially tried to fire Cook in August 2025 after alleging she had committed mortgage fraud by declaring two different properties to be her “primary” residence in mortgage applications in 2021. Mortgages on primary homes can often receive a lower interest rate or other beneficial terms.

Cook has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. Lowell and Eisen have previously said Cook committed an “inadvertent error” and did refer to one of the properties as a vacation home in other documents.

“An inadvertent error is not fraud, as the President and a third of his cabinet should know because they reportedly did the same thing," Lowell and Eisen said in August.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment on Trump's announcement.

Trump and some of his economic advisers have blamed the Fed's broader rate-setting committee, which includes 12 voting members and 19 officials in total, for forcing last month's rate hike, even though it followed comments by Warsh in August that signaled higher rates were likely. As a member of the board of governors, Cook is also one of the 12 voting members of the committee. The vote to lift rates Sept. 16 was unanimous.

The move also follows a Supreme Court ruling in June that Cook could keep her job after Trump sought to fire her last year. That ruling included a footnote that said nothing prevented Trump from “trying again” as long as she was given proper notice and an opportunity to respond to the charges.