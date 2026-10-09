Will Nobel Peace Prize pick make waves at the White House?

OSLO, Norway: The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday in Oslo, with much of the attention this year centred on how US President Donald Trump, eager to win it himself, will react.

The laureate will be revealed at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Nobel Institute in Oslo.

In a world ravaged by conflicts and crises, 287 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the ultimate diplomatic and humanitarian accolade this year.

Their identities are kept secret for 50 years, leaving Nobel watchers guessing about who will get the nod.

The only thing experts agree on is that the winner will not be Trump, despite his -- unsubstantiated -- claims of having ended up to eight wars, and his assertion that he is the most deserving candidate.

"They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me... and I think it would be a great discredit to them," Trump said on Wednesday.

"And I'm not saying that out of scorn."

In Oslo, the US president is generally considered disqualified due to his war against Iran, his territorial expansion ambitions as in Greenland, his hard line on migrants, and his attacks on multilateralism and the media.

Regardless of who the Norwegian Nobel Committee chooses, its pick may be interpreted as direct or indirect criticism of the Republican billionaire.

The head of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo (PRIO), Haakon Gjerlow, said the committee must ask itself whether the Nobel risks causing the recipient more "harm rather than good", given the reactions that could emerge from the White House.

Last year, the prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a choice generally considered palatable to Trump.

Machado even gave him her Nobel gold medal, judging he deserved it after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro -- though she failed to obtain his political backing in exchange.