EU says lifting diesel sanctions gives Russia 'revenues to wage war'

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday that lifting sanctions on Russian diesel helped fuel the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, after US President Donald Trump announced a deal for Moscow to supply fuel.

"Russian strikes killed over 80 Ukrainian civilians in two days. Moreover, it has stepped up its hybrid attacks against Europe, both EU Member States and NATO allies," Kallas posted online.

"Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war. This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won't," she wrote.

Trump said Friday he had secured Russia's agreement for a major release of diesel, as he eased war sanctions on Moscow in a push to lower energy costs ahead of midterm elections.