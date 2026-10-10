Missile hits Riyadh airport, injuring several and forcing evacuation amid fresh attacks

CAIRO: The airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked again Saturday and evacuated, two regional officials said, just days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed as the kingdom faces an extraordinary series of assaults in the new front in the Iran war.

A missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights at King Khalid International Airport and many people were wounded, one of the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media. Ambulances were seen rushing there.

The airport has been targeted multiple times in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, including one Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.

President Donald Trump told reporters he is evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes on the Houthis. “We may. We’re going to look at it,” he said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

A resident said he heard explosions in Riyadh

Saudi civil aviation authorities said operations at the airport had been suspended and the number of wounded and damage were being assessed. Flights diverted elsewhere, the Flightradar24 tracker said. Countries including the United States, Britain, Germany and Canada warned citizens to avoid the airport.

The attacks on airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has rattled markets and the region.