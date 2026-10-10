Missile hits Riyadh airport, injuring several and forcing evacuation amid fresh attacks

CAIRO: The airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked again Saturday and evacuated, two regional officials said, just days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed as the kingdom faces an extraordinary series of assaults in the new front in the Iran war.
A missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights at King Khalid International Airport and many people were wounded, one of the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media. Ambulances were seen rushing there.
The airport has been targeted multiple times in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, including one Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.
President Donald Trump told reporters he is evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes on the Houthis. “We may. We’re going to look at it,” he said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”
A resident said he heard explosions in Riyadh
Saudi civil aviation authorities said operations at the airport had been suspended and the number of wounded and damage were being assessed. Flights diverted elsewhere, the Flightradar24 tracker said. Countries including the United States, Britain, Germany and Canada warned citizens to avoid the airport.
The attacks on airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has rattled markets and the region.
Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with the Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.
The rebels' gains gave them better surveillance of shipping on a corridor that's a crucial alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been attacking ships.
Though the Houthis have told the AP and others they are only targeting Saudi shipping as part of a blockade in retaliation for one imposed on them, concerns about wider attacks persist. The Houthis previously attacked other ships after the war in Gaza began, calling it solidarity with Palestinians. A U.S. bombing campaign ended that.
Trump ‘not happy’ but no sign of new support
Saudi Arabia is running low on missile interceptors and has asked France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt to deploy air defense support to the region, regional officials told the AP last month, with one noting that the U.S. has seen its own stock dwindle during the war with Iran.
Officials said U.S. assistance has included intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for the latest offensive.
On Friday, as he left the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about the attacks on the Riyadh airport and told reporters, “It’s not good” and “I’m not happy.” But there has been no immediate sign of U.S. military support to respond to the attacks.
The Saudi and Omani foreign ministers spoke by phone about the importance of “supporting diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions” in the region, the kingdom said Saturday. Oman, which lies across the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, has played a mediator role at times in the region.
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities warned the public this week that "filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
Flight disruptions are growing
This week, the Houthis warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which they described as a theater for their military operations.
At least 225 flights at the Riyadh airport had been canceled over the past 24 hours, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
Air India, FlyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines have been among the airlines suspending flights to and from Riyadh and other Saudi airports for the next few days.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, noting the Houthis’ ability to strike targets deeper inside the kingdom, including Riyadh, and a “greater focus on aviation infrastructure.”
The missile and drone attacks and interception efforts “create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft,” it said.
In Thursday’s attack, the Saudi national carrier said one of its aircraft was damaged while it was on the ground, with no passengers on board.