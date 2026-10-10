October 7 scars push Israel's first-time voters to right

Nir Am, Israel: Like hundreds of thousands of Israelis, Amihai will be of voting age for the first time since Hamas carried out its attack on October 7, 2023. When he casts his ballot this month, he has one priority above all -- security.

From a field overlooking the sprawling ruins of the northern Gaza Strip, the 18-year-old says he plans to vote for a far-right party at the ballot box, three years after the deadliest day in Israeli history.

"I'm voting based solely on security -- not for whoever will help me buy an apartment in 10 years, but for whoever can guarantee that I'll even still be alive here in 10 years," he told AFP.

Amihai, from Shomria in southern Israel, was speaking less than two kilometres from Gaza, swathes of which have been flattened by Israeli bombardment since the war with Hamas erupted in 2023.

He was attending an event calling for Jewish settlement of the Palestinian territory, and said that on October 27 he would be casting a vote for the ultra-nationalist party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

"After October 7, I want death for the terrorists, I want the terrorists here to suffer in prison, I want there to be deterrence," the teenager said, alluding to a recently passed death penalty law that applies to Palestinians.

Sporting a cap and T-shirt in support of the minister, Amihai said he also wanted "emigration from Gaza, that the people of Gaza will be dying to leave" -- another policy advocated by government ministers in recent months.

Roughly 550,000 Israelis aged between 18 and 22 will be voting for the first time in October, according to Israel's Channel 12.

In a recent poll commissioned by the channel, 74 percent of first-time voters described their policy views as right or centre-right -- an even higher share than the broadly right-leaning public at large.