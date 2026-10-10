Trump slams Norway over Nobel snub, claims he deserved eight Peace Prizes for wars he says he settled

US President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he deserved eight prizes for the eight wars he said he had settled.

Addressing a rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump also claimed to have saved 50 million lives by preventing nuclear-armed India and Pakistan from going to war.

“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway, and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump said.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation. We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize,” he added.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay, the South African former UN human rights chief, for her work on justice and accountability for war crimes and genocide. Trump dismissed her as someone “nobody ever heard of”.

“The Nobel Prize was given out today (Friday) to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of. I've never heard of the person, but congratulations anyway,” Trump said.