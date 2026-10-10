Year later, Gaza ceasefire promises mostly unfulfilled

JERUSALEM: One year after US President Donald Trump declared the war in Gaza to be over, few of the long-term promises of the ceasefire have come to fruition.

Here is a list of some of the key points of the October 10, 2025 ceasefire and where things stand:

Hostages released, calm in Israel

Three days after the agreement was announced, Hamas freed the 20 remaining living hostages seized during the group's October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest day in Israel's history.

The captives' return was a key priority for Israel, whose public had agonised over their fate.

The ceasefire anniversary also marks one year of quiet for Israel from the Gaza front, with no rocket attacks by Hamas.

The group's missile inventory was depleted by near-constant Israeli bombardment, which damaged or destroyed the vast majority of buildings in the Palestinian territory.

The US military set up a command post with foreign allies near the Gaza border to monitor the truce.

No Israeli withdrawal or let-up

Israel has reduced its level of attacks but has kept striking Gaza on a near-daily basis.

Israeli strikes have killed some 1,450 Palestinians since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are considered accurate by the United Nations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in a tight election race, has vowed to kill everyone involved in the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu said on the attack's anniversary that 4,000 out of 6,000 "Hamas monsters" had been killed.

Israeli forces were allowed to stay in 53 percent of Gaza under the terms of the ceasefire, but a year later they control about 70 percent of it, according to official accounts.