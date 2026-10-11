Hurricane Simon strengthens as it nears western Mexico

Hurricane Simon strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm and was expected to make landfall or skirt the coast of west-central Mexico on Sunday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Fluctuations in strength are expected until the core of Simon reaches the coast, with a maximum wind speed of 155 miles (249 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said in an update.

"Significant or catastrophic wind, surge, and rainfall appears likely over portions of west-central Mexico" on Saturday night and Sunday, the center added.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion shortly in the hurricane warning area."

It comes as Florida assesses the damage from Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which killed at least four people in the southeastern United States.

Simon is the latest in a busy hurricane season in the Pacific, where the powerful El Nino ocean warming phenomenon is weakening wind shear, allowing the storms to gain in strength.

Mexico's Navy had evacuated around 100 people from settlements along the country's west coast due to the storm.

"Three years ago, we lost everything," said Elena Gulmas, 63, in reference to 2023's Hurricane Lidia. "Now I say, life comes first."

In the Pacific tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta, the skies were cloudy on Saturday but the sea was still relatively calm.