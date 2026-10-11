Hurricane Simon strengthens as it nears western Mexico

Hurricane Simon strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm and was expected to make landfall or skirt the coast of west-central Mexico on Sunday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
Fluctuations in strength are expected until the core of Simon reaches the coast, with a maximum wind speed of 155 miles (249 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said in an update.
"Significant or catastrophic wind, surge, and rainfall appears likely over portions of west-central Mexico" on Saturday night and Sunday, the center added.
"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion shortly in the hurricane warning area."
It comes as Florida assesses the damage from Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which killed at least four people in the southeastern United States.
Simon is the latest in a busy hurricane season in the Pacific, where the powerful El Nino ocean warming phenomenon is weakening wind shear, allowing the storms to gain in strength.
Mexico's Navy had evacuated around 100 people from settlements along the country's west coast due to the storm.
"Three years ago, we lost everything," said Elena Gulmas, 63, in reference to 2023's Hurricane Lidia. "Now I say, life comes first."
In the Pacific tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta, the skies were cloudy on Saturday but the sea was still relatively calm.
The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, declared a red alert for several municipalities.
The airport has also suspended operations.
'Be brief, be peaceful'
Torrential rains caused by Simon have already caused flooding in Acapulco, another major tourist destination further south.
But residents of Puerto Vallarta, which sits on a huge horseshoe-shaped bay that helps defuse the power of a hurricane, appeared largely unfazed by the threat.
While shop owners sandbagged the entrances to their stores and boarded up the doors and windows, there was little sense of impending disaster.
"What people are most scared of is that the water will reach a tall height... like it did with Hurricane Kenna," said Paulina Perez, who owns a furniture boutique on the boardwalk, in reference to the 2002 storm that killed at least four people.
She put up a sign in her shop that read: "Simon, be brief, be peaceful."
"Simon says: 'Everything is going to be alright'", someone had spray-painted on a board, in a play on the name of a popular children's game.
Moises Villasenor, 72, said he was "a little worried" as he filled sandbags to protect his small hotel, situated about three blocks from the seafront.
But, on the whole, he said: "We're very positive."
Tourists also exuded calm.
"We're going to enjoy it as much as we can, even if it's just for today," said Edna Morales, 41, who arrived Friday from northern Mexico with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Authorities said they would order residents to take shelter starting at 5:00 pm (2300 GMT).