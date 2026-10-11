Russia hits Ukraine power plants despite Trump energy ceasefire claim

Trump had announced Sunday morning in Washington that "effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine."

"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network without any further details.

Zelensky expressed surprise at the announcement and said he was seeking further details, while Russia has yet to confirm its agreement.

The announcement came two days after Trump announced a temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian diesel, prompting outrage by Ukraine and its European allies, who argued it only emboldened Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, whose war against Iran has led to global oil shortages, has blamed Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries for sending diesel prices soaring, creating major risks for his party in US elections next month.

"Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well," Zelensky said on his Facebook page after speaking with the leaders of Canada, Finland and NATO.

Russia has launched waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since invading in February 2022, knocking out power and heating to millions during freezing temperatures, while Ukraine has systematically struck Russian oil refineries that it says fund the war.