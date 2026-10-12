Elon Musk donates USD 276 million to Republicans for mid-term polls: Report

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has emerged as the largest donor to Republican groups by funnelling a staggering USD 276 million to shore up the party in the November 3 mid-term elections, according to a media report on Monday.

These donations have been made by Musk since July and helped power Republican campaigns across battleground states where it is facing a tough challenge from the Democratic party, The New York Times reported.

In the 2025-26 election cycle, Musk has given USD 366 million to the Republicans, significantly higher than the USD 290 million he had contributed to President Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2024.

According to the NYT, Musk donated USD 158 million to the Republicans’ Senate Leadership Fund, which was the single largest political donation in American history, and more than what the Democrats raised from all of their donors in summer.

In addition, Musk donated USD 76 million to America PAC, which is actively canvassing for Republican Senate candidates in over three dozen seats.

The SpaceX chief donated USD 20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC for House Republicans, USD 10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, a group supporting Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for Senate in Texas, USD 10 million to the Republican Governors Association, and USD two million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

"These robust investments have allowed the G.O.P. apparatus to get its message out so Republicans can have a fighting chance to defy history,” Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for America PAC, the group Musk founded in 2024 to support Trump, told the paper.

Musk oversees a vast business empire and has benefited from government contracts and is known to wield considerable influence in the White House.

In January last year, Trump appointed Musk as in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce government spending, but the two had a bitter fallout months later.

Musk returned to the Trump camp and was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Science. Trump described Musk as a “modern day Edison” at the ceremony to confer the honours on the SpaceX chief and five other technology leaders.