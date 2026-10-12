Pakistan detains 278 Imran Khan party members after imposing emergency rule in opposition stronghold

PESHAWAR: Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds of members of Imran Khan's party, police officials told AFP on Monday, as a protest movement in support of the jailed former prime minister appeared to falter.

The detentions followed the central government's imposition of emergency rule on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial stronghold of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after major protests demanding the former premier's release.

Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media, said 278 PTI members had been detained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since the emergency declaration.

The government disbanded the PTI-led government under the emergency measures that it says were imposed due to deteriorating security in the border province, which is also battling militant attacks.

In the provincial capital Peshawar, police were deployed in large numbers on the first full day of emergency rule, with scores stationed outside Hashtnagri Gate, one of the historic entrances to the city's centuries-old walled quarter.

Makeshift barriers formed from shipping containers and razor wire to block traffic to Peshawar's administrative zone remained in place.

More than a dozen police personnel were deployed at each of the container checkpoints, equipped with protective shields, batons and tear gas shells.

Schools were also closed on Monday and digital monitor Netblocks reported "major disruption to the internet connectivity" in parts of the province the previous night.

"People are facing difficulties because of this colonial-style rule. What's happening right now is that children can't go to school, containers have been placed to block roads, businesses are suffering," Saeed Khan, a driver, told AFP.

The PTI-ruled province was placed under emergency rule following days-long anti-government demonstrations in which thousands of Khan's supporters marched throughout the province and vowed to travel to the capital in protests that also voiced anti-government grievances fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

The PTI-led provincial government would be "non-functional" until the security situation improves, the country's law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said after emergency rule was announced.

PTI figures have called for fresh demonstrations in the wake of the emergency announcement, but sporadic protests on Monday drew far smaller crowds than the "long march" days earlier.