South Korea's military says North Korea fired projectile towards sea

SEOUL: South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least one projectile toward its eastern waters, adding to a recent streak in weapons demonstrations.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday did not immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew. The office of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the country also detected the launch and described the weapon as a suspected ballistic missile.

The launch came days after South Korea on Friday flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, designed to fly at least five times the speed of sound and evade missile defense systems, which President Lee Jae Myung described as an important step in strengthening the South's conventional defense capabilities.