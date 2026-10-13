Bangladesh PM Rahman assures rights, security for minorities amid rising attacks on Hindu community

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said his government is committed to ensuring the rights and security of all citizens irrespective of their religious identity.

Rahman made the remarks during an exchange of views with Hindu community leaders at his office in the secretariat here on Monday, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

"The government is doing its utmost to ensure the rights and security that everyone is entitled to as a citizen of this country, rather than on the basis of religion," he said.

The prime minister said ensuring the rights of every citizen was his responsibility as head of government and that he would "make every effort" within his capacity to fulfil it.

"As citizens of this country and as human beings, you are entitled to certain rights. As head of government, it is my duty to try to ensure those rights," he said.

Rahman's remarks come amid concerns over the security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community, and the need to protect their places of worship and religious gatherings.