Ranjeev Puri eyes to be Michigan's first Indian-American House Speaker

WASHINGTON: Indian-origin Michigan lawmaker Ranjeev Puri is eyeing the Speaker of the state house post in the November 3 elections.

The 42-year-old Puri became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020, a first in the state's history.

Born to Punjabi immigrants, Puri was appointed Democratic Party leader in the Republican-controlled 110-member House of Representatives in 2025.

Michigan has a Democratic Governor in Gretchen Whitmer, but a Republican-controlled House with Matt Hall as the Speaker.

Democrats hope to flip the House in the November 3 elections and pave the way for Puri to become the first-ever Indian-American Speaker.

"Michigan Dems are on the move. We are about to flip the state house and make Ranjeev Puri THE FIRST Indian American State House Speaker in the country," said Haley Stevens, the US Congresswoman from the state, while campaigning for the elections.