Several hurt, one in 'cardiac arrest' in S. Korea market stabbing

SEOUL, South Korea: One person was in cardiac arrest and several others were wounded in a stabbing incident on Tuesday at a supermarket in South Korea's coastal city of Incheon, authorities told AFP.

"One person is in cardiac arrest and around seven others have been injured," an official from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

Local media reported that police arrested a male suspect.

South Korea is generally considered a safe country, with a homicide rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics, well below the global average of about six per 100,000.

The country has, however, seen a number of stabbing attacks in recent years.

In May 2025, a man stabbed three police officers, while three people were stabbed to death at a Seoul pizza restaurant that September.