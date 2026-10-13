Trump attacks immigrants from Somalia and Haiti while rallying in Ohio for Republican candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio: President Donald Trump on Monday tried to boost Sen. Jon Husted’s reelection campaign by attacking two groups of Black immigrants during a rally in Ohio, where an organization with Republican ties began promoting a socialist candidate over Democratic nominee Sherrod Brown.

Trump also gave a shoutout to Rep. Max Miller, the Republican congressman who refused to stop running for reelection after facing accusations of domestic abuse, pointing him out in the audience.

“Thank you, Max, for coming,” Trump said. “Thank you. Very good.”

Trump focused, however, on a favorite issue — immigration. Trump has long targeted Minnesota's large population of Somali immigrants and on Monday he linked that group to Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. During a presidential debate two years ago, Trump falsely accused the latter group of eating pets. Referencing those allegations Monday, Trump said “I was right” and boasted that Haitians were being driven out of the country by his administration's policies.

“If you want to stop Ohio from being plundered, ransacked and destroyed like Minnesota is being destroyed, we’re going to stop it,” Trump said. “Just like we did with Springfield, we’re going to stop it, we’re not going to let it happen.”

Trump's remarks came on the same day Homeland Security agents searched the Washington home of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali immigrant who represents a Minnesota district.

The president visited Youngstown less than a week after rallying in Dayton. The intense focus on Ohio, a state Trump won by 11 percentage points, shows the challenging environment Republicans are navigating in the midterms amid the Iran war and lingering inflation. In addition to the Senate contest, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is locked in a close governor's race with Democrat Amy Acton.

The rally was also a reminder of the extent Trump is willing to go to boost his allies — he announced a new submarine component manufacturing center will be located in nearby Cleveland during the rally — and his persistent focus on Black immigrants.