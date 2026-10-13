Zelenskyy says Ukraine received no intelligence from partners about missiles headed to Kyiv

KYIV: Ukraine received no early warning from its partners about five Russian ballistic missiles that hit civilian infrastructure in the capital of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, as tensions rise between the Ukrainian leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy did not specify which partners he was talking about. He characterized the barrage as "particularly vile" and emphasized that receiving intelligence from partners about such attacks "helps save lives" and is "one of the most critical issues."

"This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed — when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles," he wrote in a post on X.

At the White House, Trump told reporters that the U.S. has not stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, saying that America continues to do so in hopes of bringing an end to the war.

Zelenskyy's remarks come days after Trump unleashed biting criticism of him, including comments that it was time for a new president in Ukraine and that Zelenskyy has not done enough to end the war. The criticism marks perhaps the lowest point in their relationship since the disastrous Oval Office meeting in February 2025.

Kyiv continues to rely heavily on Washington for military assistance, including U.S.-made Patriot missile-defense systems and intelligence.

The U.S. has the capability to immediately spot Russian ballistic missile launches, and American officials have in the past notified Ukraine to allow it to issue missile warnings to the public and to use air defenses against incoming missiles.

Asked whether Ukraine received an explanation for the lack of intelligence ahead of the overnight missile strikes, a senior Ukrainian official said it was described as a "failure," suggesting it was the result of circumstances such as weather conditions rather than a deliberate decision. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give an official statement on the matter.