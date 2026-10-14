'A sun as black as my lungs': How corruption crucified a polluted Albanian city

EU dream at stake

A days-long fire in July 2025 at a waste dump next to homes outside Elbasan led to concentrations of toxic furans, dioxins, methane and volatile organic compounds "more than seven times" above safety limits, said Professor Besnik Baraj of Albania's Academy of Sciences.

"I almost died from a severe (asthma) attack," said local Fatmira Serjani, recalling the "terrible nights and crushing mornings", her voice breaking between gasps of her inhaler.

The repeated frauds and environmental failures may also slow Albania's hopes of joining the European Union in 2030, analysts warn, with neighbouring Montenegro seen to be pulling ahead.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos set off alarm bells this year when she said that "you can have the best legislation for fighting corruption, but if it is not accepted in the country then you have another problem."

Cancers and harmful gases

In the first Albanian case of its kind, asthma-sufferer Serjani is taking the city of Elbasan and the manager of the Eco-Elb landfill site, where the 2025 fire broke out, to court for the air pollution it caused.

Her lawyer Gentian Serjani said the fire was "probably deliberate" -- a frequent accusation about blazes in and around the old steelworks complex.

The manager of the dump, Leli Kaja, was arrested on corruption charges Monday, with the SPAK anti-graft prosecutors alleging that he was caught "red-handed" taking a bribe.

Environmental engineer and former Elbasan councillor Ahmet Mehmeti said some factories on the site turn off filters on their chimneys to save money, adding new layers of toxic dust to the two million tonnes of hazardous material inherited from the communist era.

An AFP team saw a chimney spewing out black smoke at the site, which in places resembles a black lunar landscape, in March 2025. But as a cameraman readied a drone to take a closer look, the smoke suddenly stopped.

"Waste stored since the communist era or produced by current factories contains chromium, nickel and zinc," Mehmeti said. "Discharges seep into the water, flow into the nearby river that irrigates farmland, and end up in the fruit and vegetables on our plates."

"The situation is serious in villages such as Balldre and Bradashesh near factories that emit large quantities of harmful gases into the air," said Anila Jance, a biochemistry professor at the University of Medical Sciences in Tirana.

"Air quality indicators show high concentrations of fine particles (PM2.5). Chronic exposure to PM2.5 is closely linked to a higher incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, particularly chronic bronchitis and obstructive pulmonary diseases," she added.

In Bradashesh, retired teacher Lirie Curri, 61, showed AFP the X-rays of her damaged lungs.

"Even the sun here is black like my lungs," she said.

"It's unbearable. We can't open the windows, even the oranges in the garden and the laundry hanging out to dry are covered in black dust."

The pollution from the chimneys is worse at night, locals insist, when the smoke cannot be so clearly seen.

Curri's eight-year-old niece Ermi said "all the children cough" in their neighbourhood.

And when they catch a cold and blow their nose in a tissue it "is black", added her mother, Mirela Kabashi, a police officer in Elbasan.