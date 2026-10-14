Iran-backed Houthis struck Saudi oil giant Aramco's executive offices, officials say

CAIRO: Offices belonging to senior executives with Saudi oil giant Aramco were hit in an overnight Houthi strike on the company's headquarters, two regional officials said Wednesday, in the latest demonstration of the Iran-backed rebels' ability to attack high-profile targets even after issuing warnings that they would do so.

The officials said the top three floors in a building used by top executives were damaged. One official said the office of the Aramco chief executive was among those hit. There were no casualties. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

The sight of smoke rising from some of Saudi Arabia's most sensitive facilities in recent days has rattled the region and global markets while increasing questions for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he is evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes against the Houthis in the latest front in the Iran war.

The Houthis earlier said they targeted Dhahran, which hosts the headquarters, with a ballistic missile as part of their latest attacks. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis earlier said it intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Dhahran; cruise and ballistic missiles and drones targeting the capital, Riyadh; and a cruise missile targeting Al-Kharj, home to Prince Sultan Air Base and the state-owned Military Industries Corporation.

Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Saudi government-run Center for International Communication, which oversees foreign media operating in the kingdom, said it was looking into the matter.

The Houthis called the latest attacks retaliation for "treacherous Saudi aggression" against the rebel-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other areas, as the kingdom backs the forces of neighboring Yemen's internationally recognized government in a major military offensive launched a week and a half ago.

Separately, the rebel-run Health Ministry reported two dead in attacks in Yemen on Tuesday and blamed the Saudis.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times in the past week with strikes that have killed at least 18 people and hurt over 300 more, greatly affecting aviation across the kingdom.

The Houthis, hardened by years of civil war, have emerged as Iran's most effective armed proxy of the moment, but experts say they also have their own agenda. Either way, they are applying increasing pressure on a key U.S. ally.