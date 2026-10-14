Nobel winner Navi Pillay blasts 'unlawful' Trump ICC sanctions

THE HAGUE: Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay on Wednesday hit out at Donald Trump's "illegal" sanctions against the International Criminal Court, saying the US president needed a lesson in international law.

In an interview with AFP, Pillay also said it was no coincidence the US sanctions on the ICC were announced just hours after her Nobel, as a "reaction to the fact that the award was not given to President Trump."

Asked what her message was for Trump, the 85-year-old judge told AFP: "Call in your legal advisors to explain to you what international law is."

"He should call in his advisors to tell him why we say that it is unlawful for him to interfere with an independent international court."

On Friday, the US announced sanctions against the ICC aimed at crippling the day-to-day operations of the court, which tries individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Trump's administration has vowed to dismantle the court "brick-by-brick", furious that judges have issued an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged crimes in Gaza.

Pillay noted that previous US administrations had welcomed an ICC arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, "that's selective, that's double standards, and that's wrong."

The sanctions, which will hit the court's technology and banking operations, take effect in six months and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has urged talks with Washington during that time to discuss reforms to the court, based in The Hague.

But Pillay said the idea of reforms to the ICC was "euphemistic", adding that what Trump wanted was "an undertaking that they won't pursue investigations of US citizens."

"You can't do that, because you can't have double standards. You can't selectively pursue one lot of people and not the other," Pillay told AFP.

"It will be such a bad, dangerous precedent."