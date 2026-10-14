Police crack down on pro-Khan protest in Pakistan's northwest

Bara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan: Police opened fire at a protest in northwest Pakistan, leaving several people injured, as authorities cracked down on supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, a police official and a member of Khan's party said.

A local member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said officers "opened fire directly into the crowd" at Tuesday's rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, although a police intelligence officer said they fired "warning shots" to disperse protesters.

Thousands of Khan's supporters have marched in recent weeks in the PTI stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demand his release, also airing anti-government grievances fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

A hugely popular former cricket star, Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and faces scores of charges ranging from corruption to treason following anti-establishment riots.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated cases aimed at neutralising his popularity.

A police intelligence officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told AFP that more than 200 protesters demonstrated in the town of Bara on Tuesday with security forces using tear gas, batons and bullets to break up the demonstration.

"After the police used tear gas and batons, the demonstrators regrouped, apprehended police personnel and assaulted them," said the officer, who requested anonymity.

"Other officials at the scene opened fire into the air to rescue their colleagues. The protesters also attempted to snatch weapons from the police, prompting the officials to fire further warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd."