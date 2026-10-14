Trump went all the way to Alaska in a sign of how close its US Senate race may be

Trump and Vance have been trying to boost Sullivan repeatedly

Democrats last won a Senate seat in Alaska in 2008, and the state hasn't elected a governor from that party since 1998. The only time Alaska didn't vote Republican for president was during Lyndon B. Johnson's landslide 1964 reelection.

Yet high gasoline prices from the Iran war and persistently elevated inflation have damaged Trump's approval ratings enough to leave Democrats dreaming of Alaska upsets.

Alaska pollster Ivan Moore said he's seen a decline in Trump's support statewide that mirrors the president's falling approval ratings nationally. That means the Senate race may be decided by Trump 2024 voters who are now unsure they still back him.

"The visit is certainly appropriate. Whether the visit will be effective or not is another matter," said Moore, who said when he first heard that Trump would visit Alaska, he didn't believe it would actually happen.

The Trump administration has prioritized expanding oil and gas drilling in the state. Vice President JD Vance last week campaigned in Fairbanks for Sullivan and Republican Rep. Nick Begich.

Sullivan recently joined Trump in the Oval Office, where the president announced a $54 billion investment by South Korea's government into the proposed Alaska gas project. That's despite South Korea saying the deal, and its total value, haven't been finalized.

Versions of a gas project have been proposed in Alaska for decades.

Trump trekking four time zones west to get to Sullivan's home turf — an unusually long trip so close to the midterms — is his strongest show of support for the incumbent.

Trump last campaigned in Alaska to try to defeat fellow Republican

Alaska is home to around 740,000 people, making it slightly less populous than Denver. It ranks 48th out of 50 states in population, smaller than all but Vermont and Wyoming.

Trump nonetheless headlined a 2022 rally in Anchorage opposing Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after she voted to convict him on a charge of incitement of insurrection during his second impeachment trial, following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, who challenged Murkowski that year, but that didn't stop incumbent Murkowski from winning reelection.

In Wasilla, Max Christensen was waiting in line for the rally and said he hoped to hear more specifics from Trump about the natural gas project, and said he was "really curious just to see how he's going to handle things like inflation and gas prices and things like that."

Christensen, 22, said he thinks Trump has been a great president "despite all his flaws and stuff," adding, "I think he really does genuinely care about the people of the United States of America."