19-year-old arrested for plotting attack on Hindu place of worship in Illinois, manifesto recovered

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of Illinois. Authorities recovered a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideologies and referring to violence against people of "Indian descent."

Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested on October 11 following an investigation into an alleged mass shooting plot.

Paporakis appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where a judge ordered him detained.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.

The arrest comes amid celebrations of Hindu festivals, including Navaratri, and just two weeks after the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was vandalised.

On October 11, the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting.

The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

According to investigators, Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting.

He had also shared images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour, and other tactical equipment and accessories.