34 children, teacher killed as school roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least 34 children and a teacher were killed and 20 others injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police and hospital authorities said.

The collapse occurred at Al-Khair School in Dir Colony, a densely populated area of the city. Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said around 30 students were in classrooms on the upper floor when the roof gave way.

Thirty-two children and a teacher were brought dead to Lady Reading Hospital, hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim told PTI. Two other bodies were taken to Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital.

Twenty injured children were admitted to Lady Reading Hospital, most of whom were discharged after receiving first aid. Three children with critical head injuries remained under treatment. All the victims were aged 13 or younger, Asim said.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, while Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir said all those trapped under the debris had been rescued. He also ordered an inquiry into the collapse.

Police said the building's owner, who ran the institution as an education trust, had been arrested. The three-storey structure was poorly constructed, Saeed said, adding that authorities would investigate possible violations of building regulations and fix responsibility for negligence.