Defying Trump, Zelensky says will keep hitting Russian refineries

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would resume hitting Russian oil refineries and adopted a noticeably more defiant tone towards US President Donald Trump in an interview published Thursday by the Financial Times.

Since Trump returned to power, Washington's support for Ukraine has fluctuated alongside his unexpected social media remarks, which have often taken Moscow and Kyiv by surprise.

Trump last week unilaterally announced an "energy ceasefire" that was never publicly confirmed, and Moscow continued striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

But after a wave of renewed Russian strikes on facilities on Wednesday, Zelensky told the FT: "The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done."

Russia on Thursday said Ukraine had attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, south of the capital, Moscow.

Since Russia launched its invasion in 2022, Ukraine has faced repeated strikes on its power infrastructure and gradually expanded what it says are retaliatory strikes into Russian territory, including on refineries.

Trump criticised the attacks, especially after he struck a surprise diesel deal with Moscow and ordered Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries.

Zelensky said Ukraine paused the strikes for several days, despite Russian claims -- denied by Kyiv -- that Ukraine attempted to target refineries during that period.

Despite complying, Zelensky said Ukraine saw its access to key US military capabilities and intelligence restricted.

Starshield, the satellite network built on Starlink and used by militaries, was slowed over Wednesday.

"It was not a technical problem, it was the will," Zelensky told the FT.