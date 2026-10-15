Palestinians fear violent olive harvest ahead of Israeli elections

Burqa, Palestinian Territories: With a black eye and a bandage covering his face, Palestinian farmer Abdellatif Bazzari looks out at his rows of olive trees that are half harvested before the season has even started.

Bazzari, who was injured in a raid on the fields by Israeli settlers that killed his cousin, is afraid to return to harvest the other half without some sort of army protection, fearing a new attack.

Like many olive farmers in the plains nestled between the occupied West Bank's sinuous limestone hills, Bazzari decided to harvest as early as possible this year, hoping both to save his crops and avoid beatings.

With Israel heading to elections on October 27, some farmers believe the violence will escalate as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, locked in a tight race, seeks to shore up his right-wing base.

"I think the prime minister of Israel is worried about the results of elections and he doesn't want to take any action against the settlers as he hopes to receive their votes," Bazzari told AFP.

"If he loses, things will get better," he hoped.

Olives are as important economically to Palestinians as they are a symbol of their attachment to the land, accounting for an estimated 15 percent of the West Bank's agricultural GDP.

On October 7, a group of about 15 to 20 settlers raided the field where Bazzari and his family were picking olives by hand, beating them, before the army intervened and shot dead Bazzari's cousin Ali Bazzari, he said.

"My cousin bled to death right under this olive tree, irrigating the soil of Palestine with his blood," Bazzari said, pointing to a tree in the field.