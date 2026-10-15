Romania says eight people missing after fire on vessel in Black Sea

BUCHAREST: Romania said eight people were missing after a fire broke out on a vessel flying the San Marino flag on Thursday morning, the latest incident in the Black Sea, which has seen a series of drone attacks.

Suspected Russian drones have hit several ships off Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria since last week in a spillover from the Ukraine war.

The vessel, named the Wine Trader, reported a fire at around 7:00 am (0400 GMT), approximately 13 nautical miles southeast of the Romanian city of Sulina, the Romanian Naval Authority said in a press release.

"There were 12 people on board the vessel. Four of them are safe, whilst eight are currently missing," it added.

A search and rescue operation was underway, involving a vessel and a helicopter, it said.

Romanian authorities did not say whether a drone caused the fire.

The incident comes after Romania said on Wednesday it was probing a possible fresh drone attack on a tanker off its Black Sea coast.

Rescuers rushed to help the Comoros Islands-flagged Yara J after a fire broke out, but the ship's crew managed to douse the fire themselves.

"Whether it was struck by a drone or not, an investigation is currently underway," defence minister Radu Miruta told the Digi24 television channel.

"This is a matter of significant gravity, given that such incidents are occurring in Romanian territorial waters," he said.

At least 163 civilian and commercial vessels were hit on the Black Sea in the first eight months of this year, according to Turkey's IMEAK chamber of shipping.