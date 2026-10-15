Saudi Arabia executes two Bangladeshis over ‘immoral act’ in Makkah mosque

Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday after they were convicted of committing what authorities described as an “immoral act” inside a mosque in Makkah, The Daily Star reported, citing a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah said it had not been informed of the executions beforehand and had formally sought acknowledgement of the matter from Saudi authorities.

“The consulate was not notified by the ministry beforehand,” the mission told The Daily Star on Thursday in response to a query.

The consulate said it had submitted a note verbale to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting formal acknowledgement of the executions.