Yemen's Houthis look to build ballistic missiles with more Chinese supplies: Report

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels are attempting to build a new advanced medium-range ballistic missile system with the help of Chinese parts, according to a new report released Wednesday by a group that tracks the use of weapons in conflict zones.

The report by the UK-based Conflict Armament Research group came as the Houthis, in their ongoing war with Saudi Arabia, are demonstrating remarkable ability to wreak havoc on one of the Middle East's best equipped militaries.

The weaponry under development could help the group more precisely target the Saudis and Israel. By turning to China, it also appears to be a sign of increasing independence.

The rebels expand their ambition, an analyst says

The Houthis have tried to acquire key parts from Chinese suppliers that could be used to make a version of Iran's Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile, according to the report. The Kheibar Shekan has a range of roughly 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers).

"The local ambition of the Houthis for manufacturing is beyond what was previously assumed," said Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research, a research outfit specializing in tracing the flow of arms in war zones around the globe. "These types of parts are very specific, and producing them would have required design information related to the missile."

They're "not goods that can be used for a variety of civilian applications," Hinz said.

Liu Chang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, did not address the specific findings of the Conflict Armament report, but maintained that Beijing was fulfilling its "international obligations."

"China has always adopted a prudent and responsible approach to the export of military products and strictly controls the export of dual-use items," Chang said in a statement.

China is a major purchaser of both Iranian and Saudi oil and leveraged its ties with both countries to broker a rapprochement in 2023. It has condemned a series of attacks on Saudi airports by the Houthis and called for a de-escalation in the fighting.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's government launched a military campaign last month aimed at driving back the Houthis from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical Middle East trade route for oil and other goods.