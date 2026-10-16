Drone strikes in the Black Sea raise fears of Russian escalation to test NATO's response

BULGARIA: A string of drone attacks on at least seven cargo vessels in the Black Sea this month, off the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, has some members of the alliance wondering if Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking escalation to test their support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The attacks in the two countries' exclusive economic zones threaten a global shipping route and have left two people dead, with at least 25 still missing. They also run the risk of drawing other countries directly into the war for Ukraine.

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly bombarded Ukraine's Black Sea and Danube river ports, leaving Kyiv increasingly reliant on alternative routes to get its grain exports to markets in Africa and the Middle East. Russian drones have repeatedly violated Romanian airspace near some of Ukraine's Danube ports.

In the latest incidents, fires broke out on two ships struck by drones Wednesday and Thursday, one in Romania's territorial waters.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said Thursday in Brussels that "two drones" had hit the vessels but did not say whose drones they were. "There will be a reaction from the Romanian state," he warned.

Increasingly, the suspicion falls on Russia. "There is no logic in Ukraine attacking its own ships and crews, given that the outcome of all these attacks favors Russia — and indeed, the logic points in that direction," Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told his country's Parliament.

"The problem is that we cannot prove it."