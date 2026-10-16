FBI employees fired for roles in Trump classified files probe sue to get their jobs back

WASHINGTON: FBI employees fired for their roles in the investigation of President Donald Trump's retention of classified documents at his Florida estate sued Thursday to get their jobs back, calling their terminations unlawful acts of "political retribution."

The complaint adds to the growing list of legal challenges to the mass terminations by FBI Director Kash Patel of agents who participated in investigations of the Republican president or who were perceived as opposed to Trump administration interests.

The suit was filed in federal court in Washington on behalf of nine agents, intelligence analysts and staff operations specialists who were fired in February following earlier dismissals of agents who had investigated Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Patel has said in congressional testimony that the fired employees had "weaponized" the FBI and that terminations at the bureau follow internal investigations that turn up inappropriate conduct. But the agents deny that claim in the lawsuit, noting that that they were fired without any investigation, notice or hearing.

They said that between them they had more than a century of distinguished and apolitical FBI service that involved responding to the Boston Marathon bombing, hostage recoveries and the investigation into the 2024 assassination attempt of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Their firings, the lawsuit says, create an "immeasurable loss" to "America's national security."

"In return for their service, they were fired because they did their jobs, as they always did, to follow the facts and law without bias or favor. To this administration, this is an offense. To the rest of us, it is heroic," said a statement from their attorneys, Margaret Donovan, Abbe Lowell and Rebecca Tinio.

"This lawsuit will prove their unlawful dismissal and hold the administration accountable for this blatant attack on the rule of law," the statement added.