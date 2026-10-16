Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits near Ozernovskiy in Russia

MOSCOW: An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck 76 km northeast of Ozernovskiy in Russia on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 143.2 km, was initially determined to be at 52.01 degrees north latitude and 157.25 degrees east longitude, it said.

A perceptible earthquake with an intensity of up to four magnitude points has been registered in Kamchatka, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Service.

"Instrumental intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky amounted to up to four points," scientists said.

Scientists estimated its magnitude at 6.5 first, but later revised it to 6.9.

It was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake in the region, it said.

"According to verified information, the magnitude of this seismic event was 6.9. Its epicentre was located on land, 156 km southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 138 km. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake," seismologists said.

A number of residents of the region's administrative centre have been evacuated from their apartments because of tremors, they said.

Inside residential buildings, the earthquake caused light fixtures to swing violently, doors to slam shut, and tableware to rattle.

According to eyewitnesses, the tremor, which occurred at 3:36 pm local time (3:36 am GMT), continued for about one minute.