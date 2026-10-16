PM Mark Carney says US is trying to break Canada as Alberta votes on separation path

CALGARY: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Thursday that the United States is trying to break Canada so it can "own us" as he urged oil-rich Alberta not to begin a process toward separation in Monday's referendum.

Monday's vote is not a direct referendum on independence. Alberta, which has the world's fourth-largest proven oil reserves, will decide whether to remain a province or instruct the government to begin the legal process toward a future referendum on separation.

"This referendum comes at the worst possible time," Carney told a pro-Canada rally in Calgary. "The world has become more dangerous and divided. Some outside our borders are working to break us so they can own us."

He did not directly mention the U.S. or its President Donald Trump, but has done so in similar past speeches. Carney's warning came amid U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada and repeated threats to make Canada the 51st U.S. state. Carney has argued that Canada needs to become more economically resilient and less dependent on the United States.

Carney urged Albertans not to use the vote simply to send Ottawa a message, saying a decisive result could settle the separation question.