Scuffles and fires break out as protesters rally across France, joining students

PARIS: A car and a newspaper kiosk were set on fire in Paris as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups of protesters, while similar tensions erupted in other big cities on the fringes of nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances.

In Lyon, France's third-largest city, fire broke out inside a tourist office. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building.

In the southern port city of Marseille, some shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while some protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city center. Large numbers of riot police were deployed in the square and surrounding streets.

The majority of peaceful protesters joined the march that started moving toward northwestern Paris.

Protesters across France responded to calls on social media to revive the "yellow vest" movement, which emerged in 2018 against social injustice. Student groups protesting since mid-September through school blockades have urged supporters to join them.

The CGT, one of France's major labor unions, also backed the protests, calling for "higher wages and pensions, lower prices and the protection of public services that meet people's needs."