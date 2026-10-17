Trump waives Russia-related tariffs, offering India relief on oil imports

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order waiving key sanctions, trade restrictions and tariff provisions under the recently enacted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, suspending penalties that could have included tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy.

The decision comes just days before the measures were due to take effect and could provide significant economic relief to countries such as India and China, which continue to import Russian crude oil and natural gas.

The legislation, signed into law in mid-September, was designed to increase economic pressure on Russia over its ongoing war in Ukraine. It targeted the largest importers of Russian energy and countries accused of facilitating sanctions evasion.

Trump invoked a national interest waiver provision in the law, certifying to Congress that suspending the specified measures was necessary to protect US economic interests.

The waiver comes amid concerns over elevated domestic gasoline and diesel prices ahead of the November midterm elections. According to reports attributed to Bloomberg and Reuters, the administration's decision reflects efforts to ease pressure on energy markets and contain fuel costs.

The move also follows a reported agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that would allow Moscow to export millions of tons of diesel to international markets to help stabilize supplies.

The decision signals a shift in Washington's approach to economic pressure on Moscow, potentially easing restrictions on Russian energy trade even as the war in Ukraine continues.

India and China among potential beneficiaries

India and China, two major buyers of Russian energy, stand to benefit from the suspension of secondary trade penalties. The proposed tariffs threatened to raise the cost of maintaining commercial ties with Moscow and potentially disrupt global energy flows.

The waiver could help preserve supplies in international markets and reduce the risk of additional trade costs. However, the administration's decision leaves open the possibility that it could reinstate the restrictions.