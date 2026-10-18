Pope Leo tells faithful in St. Peter's Square he will gradually resume duties after cancer surgery

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV thanked thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday for their prayers while he was hospitalised for an operation to remove a malignant tumour, and said he plans to gradually return to his usual duties.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the pontiff showed himself in the window overlooking the square, where a week ago on the same occasion of the traditional Angelus blessing he revealed that a nodule had been located on his lung, and that it would be surgically removed.

"Now that this delicate phase is behind me, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God's help and your prayers," Leo said, his voice sounding strong four days after the lower lobe of his right lung was removed.

The pontiff said the experience of the last week “has made me feel especially close to those facing illness and infirmity.”

He told the faithful that he had "truly felt your support," and expressed "particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Gemelli hospital" where he was treated.

The pope paused for a moment and waved to the crowd before retreating into his apartment in the Apostolic Palace.

A delegation from Africa in Rome for a congress danced and ululated after the pope's blessing. "He was always in our prayers when he was sick, and we are happy to see him today," said Alain Kalembu of the Democratic Republic of Congo. "This is an expression of our joy."

The 71-year-old pontiff had the lower lobe of his right lung removed on Tuesday in the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.