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French President Macron refuses Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's resignation after protests

"The Interior Minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday (October 18, 2026)," the Elysee palace said in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo / Reuters
AFP
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PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron slammed on Monday (October 19, 2026) "failures" that he said led to violent protests that rocked the country, but refused the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez over the crisis.

"The Interior Minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday (October 18, 2026)," the Elysee palace said in a statement. "Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the President refused."

Mr. Macron had asked Mr. Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence" and "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis,” the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron.
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