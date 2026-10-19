Ukraine received 'no early warning' of Russian strikes: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukraine did not receive an early warning from allies about incoming Russian ballistic strikes that targeted energy facilities in the Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles at the Kyiv region and over 200 drones across the war-torn country, Zelensky said. AFP reporters heard air alerts and explosions ringing out in the capital.

"Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight, and once again, there was no early warning from our partners," Zelensky said on social media.

Last week Kyiv said there had been no warning from the United States of similar strikes, leaving virtually no time for residents to take shelter.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied earlier on Monday that there had been any suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"There has been no pause," Rubio told reporters in Uzbekistan when asked about Ukraine's claims, calling on Zelensky to "focus" on ending the war with Russia.