Venezuela opposition alliance confirms Nobel laureate Machado as leader

CARACAS: An alliance of Venezuelan Opposition parties on Sunday (October 18, 2026) confirmed exiled Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado as its leader, increasing pressure on interim authorities to allow her return.

The coalition's announcement comes as one Opposition faction engages in political transition talks with the interim government, following the US ouster of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.

Members of the Opposition's Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD) agreed to "recognise and support the leadership of Maria Corina Machado," who is currently living in Panama, according to the final document presented at the conclusion of a meeting in Caracas.

Mr. Maduro was captured in January by the US military and flown to stand trial in New York, with his deputy, Delcy Rodriguez assuming power in his place and governing under intense pressure from Washington.

At the Caracas meeting, members of the alliance put forward 14 proposals for restoring democracy in Venezuela, along with a roadmap for holding general elections.

The alliance also agreed to demand the unconditional release of all political prisoners, an end to political repression and the right of exiles to return home.

It called for full freedom for political parties, the lifting of bans on candidates running for office and an end to administrative proceedings targeting political organizations, as well as measures to protect human rights.

The group called for a peaceful transition to democracy and free, competitive elections — but did not set a date for the vote.

Vente, Ms. Machado's party, is calling for elections next year and demanding that a date be set.

Ms. Machado has been in exile since she covertly left Venezuela in 2025 to receive her Nobel Peace Prize. According to her party, she has tried at least seven times to return home but has been blocked by Venezuelan authorities.

The agreement comes as the government and a faction of the opposition hold their third round of US-backed talks in Caracas. Ms. Machado has not been invited to participate, though she has said she will not obstruct the process.