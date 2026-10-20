Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman calls for unity, equal rights, visits Durga puja pandals

NEW DELHI: Calling for unity, equal rights and peaceful coexistence, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged people of all religions to work together to build a prosperous nation, assuring the Hindu minority that his government aims to serve every citizen irrespective of religious or political affiliation.

Addressing a Sharadiya greetings programme at the Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur on Maha Navami, Rahman extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating Durga Puja and stressed that Bangladesh belongs to people of all faiths.

"Just as people of all religions came together to liberate this country, and worked together to establish the political rights of its people, we must also work together, irrespective of religious beliefs and affiliations, if we want to build the Bangladesh we aspire to create," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the 1971 Liberation War, subsequent pro-democracy movements and the 2024 student-led mass uprising, saying people from different religious, social and professional backgrounds had united in struggles for freedom and political rights.