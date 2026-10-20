Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman calls for unity, equal rights, visits Durga puja pandals

NEW DELHI: Calling for unity, equal rights and peaceful coexistence, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged people of all religions to work together to build a prosperous nation, assuring the Hindu minority that his government aims to serve every citizen irrespective of religious or political affiliation.
Addressing a Sharadiya greetings programme at the Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur on Maha Navami, Rahman extended greetings to the Hindu community celebrating Durga Puja and stressed that Bangladesh belongs to people of all faiths.
"Just as people of all religions came together to liberate this country, and worked together to establish the political rights of its people, we must also work together, irrespective of religious beliefs and affiliations, if we want to build the Bangladesh we aspire to create," he said.
The Prime Minister recalled the 1971 Liberation War, subsequent pro-democracy movements and the 2024 student-led mass uprising, saying people from different religious, social and professional backgrounds had united in struggles for freedom and political rights.
He said Bangladesh had a long history of communities living together and expressed hope that the tradition would continue for another thousand years.
"On this day of Navami, my expectation is that all the people of this country, irrespective of religion, will come together to work towards building the Bangladesh we aspire to create," Rahman said.
Emphasising inclusive governance, he said his government wanted to represent both those who voted for the ruling party and those who did not. He also pledged equitable resource allocation and balanced development across regions, taking into account the country's economic circumstances.
Rahman said Tk 1,800 crore had been allocated for Rangpur city development at an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting two weeks earlier. He added that infrastructure projects, including bridges, culverts, schools and colleges, would be undertaken in phases across the district.
During the temple visit, the prime minister met devotees and exchanged greetings. Temple President Bhabatosh Sarkar and General Secretary Khokon Sarkar presented him with a crest, while Rahman handed the temple a cheque for Tk 10 lakh. He also instructed the state minister for public administration to examine financial assistance for constructing a hostel-like structure behind the temple.
The prime minister called for political differences to be addressed through Parliament rather than actions that could disrupt public life. He urged political groups not to undermine the significance of the Liberation War or the 2024 uprising, warning against instability that could affect education, healthcare, trade and employment.
"The people now want stability, peace, and security in the country, and the present government is working to ensure these," he said.
Rahman's visit was his first to Rangpur since assuming office following the February 12 parliamentary election. Later, addressing roadside rallies in Taraganj and Paglapir, he highlighted government initiatives, including agricultural loan waivers, Family Cards, Farmer Cards and monthly allowances for religious leaders of different faiths.
Reiterating his appeal, Rahman said Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other communities must work together to make Bangladesh a peaceful and prosperous country.