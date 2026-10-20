Pakistan Army chief Munir arrives in Iran as part of Islamabad's efforts to ease regional tensions

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Iran on Tuesday, as part of Islamabad's efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, Iranian media reported.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that Field Marshal Munir, "heading a delegation of Pakistani officials, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon".

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also arrived in Iran, accompanying Munir on the visit, according to Iran's state-owned Press TV.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference ahead of Munir's visit that its primary objective was "to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual cooperation".

Talks between Munir and Iranian authorities will focus primarily on bilateral relations, regional developments, diplomatic processes, easing regional tensions, and various international issues, IRNA reported.

There has been no reaction from Pakistan on the visit so far.

Field Marshal Munir has made several visits to Iran since the conflict with the US began.

His previous visit was in September, when he held meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Munir, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has been playing a central role in mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.